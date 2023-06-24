Married couple arrested for suspected child abuse

CHERAS: A married couple, who are nasi lemak traders, have been arrested on suspicions of abusing a boy, aged seven, at a terrace house in Taman Seri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur di sini, semalam.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they received a report from the Social Welfare Department after local residents reported an incident yesterday afternoon.

Following the report, the police arrested the mother, 35, and stepfather of the victim, 37, at around 8pm.

“Checks revealed there were bruises on the legs and cheeks as well as cane marks...we believe the abuse is recent, perhaps in a week or two.

“The victim is the only child and has been placed in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, he said here today, adding that the abuse seemed to have occurred because the male suspect said that the boy was naughty.

The stepfather tested positive for methamphetamine and both suspects have been remanded for five days beginning today under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama