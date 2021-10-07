Married couple burnt to death in car crash in Mergong

ALOR SETAR: A married couple were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in skidded and burst into flames at a traffic light intersection near a shopping mall in Mergong here, today.

Kota Setar district police chief said ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir (pix) said the victims were identified as Lim Gi Ying, 21, and his wife, Tan Sun Wen, 19.

“Investigations found the Perodua Myvi driven by Gi Ying was heading towards the Raden traffic light from the Tesco Mergong traffic light when the accident happened at about 3.15am.

“The victim was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the car to skid to the left side of the road divider before hitting a signpost before bursting into flames,” he said in a statement today.

He said the remains were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

-Bernama