Married couple charged with abusing niece, nephew

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with two counts of ill-treating their six-year-old niece and a seven-year-old nephew.

Julianah Omar, 34, and her husband, Muhammad Asyari Mohd Alwi, 29, pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

They were jointly charged with ill-treating the two kids, who are siblings, at their house at Apartment Bella Vista, Taman Cahaya Ampang, at 5.05 pm between August and Sept 16, 2022.

The charges are framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

They were allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police office, surrender their passports to the court and not to intimidate the victims and witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Aiza Ali prosecuted, while lawyer Azlinie Othman represented the couple.

The court set Nov 3 for mention. - Bernama