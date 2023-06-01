Married couple charged with misappropriation of property

SHAH ALAM: A married couple was charged in the Sessions Court here today with three counts of misappropriation of property amounting RM220,000 and three alternative criminal breach of trust charges involving a company belonging to them.

Tan Ching Peng, 60, and his wife Tan Siew Moi, 57, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

According to the first to third charges, they are jointly charged with misappropriation of property under the name of Ching Peng, amounting to RM220,000, involving Rekabina Construction Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at OCBC Al-Amin, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam between Dec 21, 2020 and Sept 30, 2021.

Ching Peng was the Head of Operations of Syarikat Rekabina Construction Sdn Bhd while and his wife was the company’s cheque signatory.

Meanwhile, Siew Moi also faces six charges of misappropriation of company property and six alternative CBT charges amounting to RM382,000 involving the same company.

The mother of three is alleged to have committed the offences at OCBC Al-Amin, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam between Dec 3, 2020 and Oct 8, 2021.

The charges are framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of not less than six months and not exceeding five years, and whipping and Section 405 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to 10 years as well as whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin conducted the prosecution while the two accused were represented by lawyer Asmadi Hussin.

Rozilah allowed Chin Peng bail of RM30,000 while his wife RM80,000 bail, each with one surety and ordered them to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

The court set Feb 16 for mention - Bernama