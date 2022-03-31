Married couple charged with murdering four-year-old boy

KUCHING: A married couple was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of a four-year-old boy early this month.

However, no plea was recorded from Ling Kok Liang, 51, and Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 36, after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The couple was charged with murdering Eric Chang Wei Jie at No 1493, Lorong 2, Taman Riverview, Jalan Daya, Bintawa, Kuching here, between 5 pm last March 4 and 9.15 am on March 8.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set May 9 for mention. — Bernama