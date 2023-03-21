Married couple charged with trafficking daughter for sexual exploitation

BUTTERWORTH: A married couple was charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking their daughter, who is a person with disabilities (PwD), for sexual exploitation.

The accused are the victim’s 63-year-old stepfather, who is unemployed, and her 40-year-old mother, who is a masseur.

The couple were charged with trafficking the 20-year-old learning-disabled person for sexual exploitation at Rumah Pangsa Desa Wawasan, Bukit Mertajam, between January and February last year.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge, framed under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides life imprisonment or not less than five years and also whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof allowed the couple bail of RM15,000 with one surety each and set April 20 for mention. The couple was also ordered to report themselves at a police station once a month and to surrender their passports to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Qatrin Nada Harun, while the couple was unrepresented. - Bernama