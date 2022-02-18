Married couple found with 242kg of cannabis

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a local married couple suspected of being involved in the distribution of 244 compressed lumps of cannabis, valued at an estimated RM605,000, around the city on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the couple, aged 27 and 29, were arrested at 7.50 pm during Op Arlene near a car park in the city.

He said the couple’s modus operandi was to conduct their business online and they are believed to have been active for the past month.

“Following their arrest, police raided an apartment and confiscated two drug processing machines, 244 compressed lumps of cannabis weighing 242 kilogrammes (kg) and seven packages believed to contain drug processing materials for the local market.

“We also believe that the suspects used their home to process the drugs. The couple also has a two-year-old child,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent police headquarters here today.

He said police also seized 10kg of compressed lumps believed to be cannabis and a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

According to Yahaya, the total value of the seizures was estimated at RM740,000, inclusive of the drug processing paraphernalia and the vehicle.

He said one of the suspects tested positive for drugs and that both did not have any criminal records.

Both suspects have been remanded until Feb 24 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama