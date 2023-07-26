Married couple freed of drug trafficking

IPOH: A married couple hugged each other and wept tears of joy and relief when the High Court here acquitted and discharged them of trafficking drugs three years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the decision after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused, Muhammad Yasmi Mohammad Yasin, 48, and his wife Rossuhili Ikhsnn, 47.

The couple were charged with trafficking 10.9 grams (gm) of heroin and 9.0 gm of monoacetylmorphines in a house at Jalan Melati, Kg Sri Klebang, Chemor, Kinta on Sept 27, 2020.

According to the facts of the case, when police raided the house, a black plastic package was found on the floor together with a digital weighing scale, a transparent plastic package containing empty plastics and some other equipment.

The duo who were self-employed were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Saifulakmal Mod Said while the two accused were represented by Mohamad Hafiz Jalaludin.

Six witnesses were called to testify since the trial began in October last year. -Bernama