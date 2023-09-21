Married couple gets two years’ jail for abusing six-year-old boy

KUALA PILAH: A man and his wife were sentenced to two years’ in jail by the Sessions Court here today after they pleaded guilty to abusing a six-year-old boy.

Judge Norma Ismail also ordered the victim’s 27-year-old father and his stepmother, 31, to be placed on a two-year good behaviour bond and serve 80 hours of community service each.

The couple was charged with abusing and neglecting the boy to the extent of causing physical injuries at a house in Bahau, Jempol, between March and Sept 12.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Peh Fong Xi appeared for the prosecution, while the couple was unrepresented.

Earlier, Peh urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the couple to serve as a lesson to others, while saying that as parents, they should have protected the child and not abused him.

“This is a serious offence, as the boy sustained injuries all over his body,” he said.

In pleading for leniency, the boy’s father said they have three other children to care for.

“...I apologise, I admit that I’m guilty. (I was supposed to be) a good husband and father,” he said. -Bernama