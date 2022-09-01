Married couple killed in crash on NSE

KAMPAR: A husband and wife were killed after their car was believed to have skidded and crashed at KM292.4 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) here early today.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said police were alerted about the incident involving Tsia Kwai Weng, 61, and his wife Hooi Lai Kwean, 53, both from Tambun, at about 12.30 am.

“Hooi died on the spot while her husband was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh, at about 5.40 am,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Nazri said at the time of the incident, it was drizzling, but the road was dry, adding that the vehicle was badly crushed on the front side.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama