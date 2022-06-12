Married couple killed, two injured as vehicle plunges into ravine

KUANTAN: An elderly couple was killed while their son and daughter-in-law were injured after the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ravine at KM192.6 of the East Coast Expressway Phase One (LPT1) here yesterday.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the deceased were police retiree Abd Talib Akob, 73, and Fauziah Mohd Marzuki, 62, whose address was Taman Muhibbah, Jerantut.

The accident which occurred at 5.15 pm during a heavy downpour caused the couple’s son Muhammad Taufik, 34, who was driving the vehicle to suffer serious injuries in the head while his wife NoorSyafiyana Ahmad Sobri, 34, suffered minor injuries.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here, for autopsy after the results of the COVID-19 screening test were obtained.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said a supervisor, Lee Cheng Yik, 22, died after the Porsche Macan he was driving was involved in a crash involving three vehicles at KM55.6 of the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Highway in Bentong, at 2.30 pm yesterday.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the victim who was travelling towards Kuantan lost control of his vehicle while trying to overtake a Proton Waja causing both vehicles to turn before the victim’s car collided with a Proton Saga FLX.

“After colliding with the car, the victim’s vehicle is understood to have landed at the exit lane of a petrol station at the scene,“ he said, adding that the drivers of the other two vehicles were unhurt. - Bernama