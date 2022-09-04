Married couple nabbed for suspected drug trafficking in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, were arrested at a parking area of a supermarket here last Thursday (Sept 1).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 42-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife, were believed to be carrying out the activity since four months and used their apartment in Larkin here, as a drug store.

He said the police found 14.32 kilogrammes of heroin, 158 grammes of ecstasy powder, 38.23 grammes of syabu and 71 grammes of ketamine, all valued at RM214,287, when the team raided the apartment.

Checks on the two suspects found that the man had previous records for drug-related offences, while the woman had a record for an offence under the Child Act 2001.

However, both of them tested negative for drugs, he said, adding that the couple has been remanded for seven days from Sept 2 and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kamarul Zaman said the Region Two Marine Police seized 6,168 cans and 951 bottles of liquor of various brands, on which tax amounting to RM305,252 had not been paid, at a premises on Jalan Riang Utama, Taman Gembira here last Thursday.

He said a 53-year-old local man, who is the owner of the premises, was arrested for investigation.

He is in remand for 10 days from Sept 2 and the case is investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 4(1)(c) of the Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu) Act 1976. - Bernama