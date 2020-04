KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple and their neighbour were fined RM1,000 each, in default a month’s jail, after they were caught travelling in one car to go shopping during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Magistrate M. Saravanan meted out the fine on Muhammad Hanafi Abdullah, 27, his wife Syrifah Saadiah Syd Taha (Rpt: Syrifah Saadiah Syd Taha ), 26, and their neighbour, Salmah Khalid, 45, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were jointly charged with flouting Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 at a road block at Batu 5, Besraya Expressway here at 10.10 am on April 16.

Before handing down the sentence, Saravanan told them that it would be better for them to make a shopping list and only one of them to leave home for the task.

They were among 53 people who were charged with defying MCO at three Magistrate’s Courts today.

The other 50 individuals, including eight women and 14 foreigners, aged between 20 and 43, were sentenced to either between seven and 14 days’ jail or fine between RM700 and RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, for the offence after they pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

They were caught at several locations in the federal capital between April 15 and 23. — Bernama