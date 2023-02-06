Married couple remanded over death of elderly mother

KANGAR: The police have obtained a seven-day remand order, starting today, against a woman and her husband to assist in the investigation into the death of her elderly mother in Taman Cempaka Putih, Tambun Tulang, yesterday.

The suspects, both aged 34, were brought to the Kangar Magistrate’s Court at about 10.25 this morning.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi confirmed the remand order and said the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a 74-year-old mother was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter in their home at 4.30 am.

The victim, Rashidah Chong, suffered bruises on both eyes, forehead, top of the head, tongue and broken ribs. - Bernama