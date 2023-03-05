Married teachers killed after motorcycle rams into lorry

KANGAR: A husband and wife, both teachers of a school in Padang Besar here were killed in an accident at Kilometre (KM) 7.6 of Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar yesterday.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said both teachers, aged 32 and 28, died on the spot at 3.45 pm.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the lorry, heading from Padang Besar to Kangar, made a U-turn and couldn’t avoid and hit the motorcycle the victims were on,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that preliminary investigations revealed the lorry driver, 67, did not have a valid driving license.

He said the bodies of the victims were brought to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital’s forensics department in Kangar for post-mortem, and that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police are urging those who witnessed the incident to step forward and provide statements to assist investigations. All information can be channeled to investigating officer, Insp P. Pillai at 019-4702 312,” he said. - Bernama