Marry or sell Malaysia Airlines, but don’t let it die: Kadir Jasin

KUALA LUMPUR: It is better for Malaysia Airlines Bhd to be “married” to AirAsia than to wantonly allow the iconic brand to die, veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said today.

He noted that AirAsia had “married” Malaysia Airlines before, referring to their share swap agreement on Aug 9, 2011. The deal was short-lived, falling through eight months later.

“When the divorce occurred soon after, Malaysia Airlines was worse off. AirAsia seems to be in a prolonged state of ‘gila talak’ (divorce sickness) as it is known to be still interested in Malaysia Airlines,” Kadir wrote on his Facebook page.

Therefore, it’s better being married to AirAsia than to allow the brand to die, he said.

“Then I understand that there are other suitors. I can’t say if they are real men or just dreamers. Whatever the case may be, my plea is don’t let the Malaysia Airlines name die.”

While the government and the taxpayers may no longer be able to continue to lose money on Malaysia Airlines, “it doesn’t mean closing it down is the only answer,” he said.

He hinted that a recommendation has been made to the government for Malaysia Airlines to be closed.

“I say, not so fast. This looks like an easy way out. I smell something unpleasant. Fishy even,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines, he noted, is a great name that is globally recognised, and there is a lot of goodwill attached to it. It is a brand that has a “considerable monetary value”, he said.

Kadir also stressed that there’s no shame in selling it either.

“Even the wealthy Switzerland and Holland sold their national carriers to foreign airlines - Lufthansa and Air France respectively. Malaysia Airlines is already in partnership with many foreign airlines either through joint ventures or code-sharing, the latest being with Japan Airlines and Singapore Airlines,” he said.

However, closing Malaysia Airlines would in effect create a duopoly of AirAsia and Malindo Airways, he pointed out.

“Neither can fill the void because their business models are different from Malaysia Airlines,” Kadir said. - Bernama