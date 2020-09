KUALA LUMPUR: Mary Kay Inc and The Mary Kay Foundation℠ have partnered with CARE USA, a humanitarian global leader, and the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women (UN Trust Fund) on a global scale to eliminate gender-based violence.

According to a statement, the partnership is aimed at life-saving efforts to prevent and end violence against women, a global public health pandemic exacerbated by Covid-19.

“Mary Kay has a decades-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls everywhere. It’s part of who we are,” said Mary Kay Inc Chief People Officer, Melinda Foster Sellers.

“Today, we join forces with the UN Trust Fund and CARE, two remarkable stewards of women’s rights, who have made extraordinary achievements through social impact on the ground, gender data collection, and relentless advocacy work. Together, we are more determined than ever to achieve a world free of violence against women.”

Through the ongoing work of its four corporate foundations and these recent global partnerships, Mary Kay reaffirms its leadership in addressing and preventing violence against women and girls uniquely affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mary Kay will contribute to funding projects to protect women and girls in 70 countries and territories via its partnership with the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women, and support CARE programmes fighting against gender-based violence, contributing to transform the lives of women and girls in 100 countries and territories.

Mary Kay Inc and The Mary Kay Foundation℠ have also provided US$100,000 contributions to Together For Her’s international gender-based violence relief efforts, housed at CARE. (US$1 = RM4.156)

The funds will be used for worldwide programmes supporting violence victims and survivors; providing PPE for staff who accompany survivors of violence to court hearings and delivering food, hygiene and cleaning items to women victims who are receiving psychological, medical and temporary shelter services.—Bernama