Marzuki appointed as chairman of Perlis Bersatu and Perlis PH

KANGAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) has been appointed as chairman of both Perlis’ Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the time being.

He replaces Amier Hassan, who has been ‘rested’ from holding the post at the division and state levels. Similar action was taken against former Bersatu state secretary Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

They, however, can still be branch chairmen in their respective district voting centres.

Marzuki told a press conference here today that his deputy, Maton Din, would take over Amier’s post as Arau Bersatu division head.

“Nevertheless, all party work at division level will be led and supervised by me,” he said, adding that the problem faced by Perlis Bersatu was just a misunderstanding and technical error.

“We appreciate Amier and Wan Saiful’s efforts and sacrifices ... they can contest again at the party’s state elections scheduled to be held in October the latest,” he said. — Bernama