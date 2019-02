KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya is to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 46th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) tomorrow and Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said the two-day session had the theme ‘Session of 50 Years of Islamic Cooperation: Roadmap for Prosperity and Development’.

“The 46th CFM will discuss political, economic, and socio-cultural issues affecting the Muslim ummah.

“Marzuki will be delivering the country statement and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other heads of delegation to discuss issues of mutual concern and interest,“ the statement said.

The CFM is an annual meeting of the OIC foreign ministers to review the progress of the implementation of the decisions and resolutions adopted at previous meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers, it added.

“Malaysia’s participation at the meeting is a testament of its continued commitment and support for the OIC in its efforts to addressing current issues and challenges faced by the Muslim ummah,“ it said.

The statement also said that during the meeting, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) elections will take place and that Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH) president Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman has been nominated as a candidate for the Asia Group. — Bernama