KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) is leading the Malaysian delegation to the foreign ministers’ meeting of the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) today and tomorrow in Madrid, Spain.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said Marzuki was scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s statement at the plenary session themed “Revitalising the Multilateral System - Advancing the Asem Partnership on Global Issues” and attend a retreat on regional and international issues.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Ireland, Sweden and Italy to discuss issues of common interests.

Themed ‘Asia and Europe: Together for Effective Multilateralism’, the meeting will discuss regional issues of common interests and explore the best ways to strengthen Asem as an effective multilateral platform to preserve peace and prosperity in Asia and Europe.

The 14th Asem will adopt the chairman’s statement as a document pursuant to the outcome of the meeting, which will among others outline stronger commitment and cooperation among Asem partners based on the three pillars of Asem in political, economic and socio-cultural cooperation. — Bernama