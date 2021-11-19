Mas Ermieyati as Malacca CM candidate gives PN added advantage - Azmin

ALOR GAJAH: Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) being named as Malacca chief minister candidate will give Perikatan Nasional (PN) an added advantage in the three-cornered contest in Tanjung Bidara, PN election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said in addition to being a person of caliber, Mas Ermieyati meets all criteria of a leader.

“PN has made a bold and responsible decision to nominate a candidate of calibre, integrity, plus she has vast experience in government affairs and the struggles of the community.

“We can see that she has what it takes and most importantly, she is well-liked by the Tanjung Bidara constituents and the people of Malacca,” he said when met by the media in Pengkalan Balak here, today.

In response to a question, Mohamed Azmin said he could not confirm claims that the PAS leadership has asked its members and supporters to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) after Mas Ermieyati was named as PN’s chief minister candidate.

He said what was most important is that the PAS president himself had openly said that the party was contesting on a PN ticket and as such, had urged its members in Malacca to back all PN candidates in the election.

“I am extremely confident with the maturity displayed by PAS members who are steadfast in their struggle as well being very consistent in adhering to collective decisions made within their party and also PN,” he said.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin named Mas Ermieyati, who is also deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as the Malacca chief minister candidate if the coalition wins the state election.

In the election tomorrow, Mas Ermieyati faces Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (BN) and Zainal Hassan (Pakatan Harapan). -Bernama