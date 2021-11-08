Mas Ermieyati is leaving it to Tanjung Bidara voters

ALOR GAJAH: Bersatu Srikandi vice-chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) is leaving it to the voters to decide whether she would represent them in the Tanjung Bidara state constituency in the Malacca election on Nov 20.

Being fully aware that she is standing in an Umno stronghold, Mas Ermieyati who is also the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said all parties have the same opportunity in the election this time.

“And we should use our time and wisdom, but most importantly it depends on the voters themselves to evaluate my track record as the Member of Parliament (Masjid Tanah),” she told a press conference at BN Tanjung Bidara Operations Room, here, today.

In the current contest, Mas Ermieyati is facing two opponents, namely the Malacca Umno liaison committee chairman, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh of Barisan Nasional (BN) and the Masjid Tanah Keadlian organising secretary Zainal Hassan of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mas Ermieyati said the social media platform would be playing a crucial role in this election following the stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Election Commission (EC).

“If we look at the 10,130 voters (Tanjung Bidara constituency), the young voters would focus on social media. And today, we also cannot deny the senior voters would also have their own social media account.

“Both young and old are now looking at Facebook and other social media platforms,“ she said.

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for the Malacca election is on Nov 20 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

Malacca has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters are men and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent are women.

-Bernama