PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) is now offering more benefits to students travelling on its MHexplorer programme, a quadripartite partnership between the airline, Expedia, Grab and Maxis.

MAS group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong said MAS understood the needs and concerns of their young travellers and has been further expanded to include even more exciting benefits.

“Travelling can be expensive and confusing for the first time traveller. There are flights to secure, taxis to book, hotels to research as well as mobile coverage to ensure,“ he said in his speech at the MHexplorer Partnership signing ceremony at Malaysia Airlines Academy today.

“These new benefits look at the travel experience holistically, allowing our students to plan and book their complete travel itinerary all at one convenient platform with great discounts as well.”

The MHexplorer programme offers students 20% fare discounts all year round with an additional 10kg baggage allowance for all classes, one complimentary travel date change, special friends and family promotion and Enrich miles.

Through the partnership, e-hailing company Grab will offer an 8% discount on cars going to or from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Penang International Airport, Senai International Airport, Kuching International Airport and Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

The world’s largest full-service travel site, Expedia, will offer students an 8% discount on domestic hotels and 10% on international hotels.

MHexplorer members can also save RM120 when they sign up for Hotlink Flex Plus, which comes with 10GB data and unlimited calls and SMS. The mobile plan that originally costs RM60 per month has been reduced to RM50 per month, over a duration of 12 months.

Any Hotlink or Maxis customer who signs up for the MHexplorer programme stands a chance to win flight tickets to Bali, Tokyo, Seoul or Osaka.

During the MHexplorer Friends & Family promotions, Hotlink and Maxis customers also enjoy double Enrich miles when they purchase flight tickets.

Ong said the MHexplorer programme has 50,000 members and is expected to grow to 200,000 members by the end of this year.

The programme is the first in the world to offer a fully digitalised travel programme for students aged 18 to 26 years old. Students can register via online through their website, www.malaysiaairlines.com/MHexplorer.