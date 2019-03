KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will offer discounts of up to 30% on airfares to local and international destinations during the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair.

It has been appointed as the Matta Fair official airlines for the third consecutive year. “We are committed in putting together the best deals and travel benefits for our customers,” MAS Group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong said at a press conference today.

“Visitors to the fair stand a chance to win attractive prizes as Malaysia Airlines will be giving away a total of eight tickets for the Buyers’ Contest event organised by Matta.

“These include two Business Class tickets to London and one Economy Class ticket to Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Saigon, Fuzhou, Brisbane and Kochi.”

Matta Fair will be held from March 15 to 17 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here. There will be domestic and international holiday deals exclusively available at the three-day fair.

Ong said customers would also have a chance to win a Business Class upgrade with every purchase of an Economy Class ticket as well as discount vouchers for MAS Temptation merchandise.

“Visitors also stand a chance to win great prizes at the Malaysia Airlines booth, including a hotel stay at Datai Langkawi, autographed Liverpool jerseys and aircraft models,” he added.

Customers also get to benefit from a variety of travel perks such as 20% off on MHinsure, preferred seat selection, extra baggage (prepaid), access to Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounge in KL International Airport and 25% off for combo purchases of lounge access and extra legroom seats or 10kg extra baggage and standard seat selection.

Other additional offers include discounts for on ground services by MAS’ partners such as Rentalcars, Conxxe and booking.com during this period.

Firefly Airlines, the sister company of Malaysia Airlines, will also join the fair line-up. It is offering up to 30% off on fares to any Firefly destination. Customers stand to win return tickets on Firefly to Penang, Langkawi, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Baru and Johor Baru.