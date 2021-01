KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18: The Sabah state government has provided special standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the management of flood victims at all evacuation centres (PPS) according to guidelines set by the Health Ministry (MOH) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infections at these centres.

State Local Government and Housing Minister and state government spokesperson for COVID-19, Datuk Masidi Manjun said this included ensuring that the PPS placed the number of victims in accordance with physical distancing, conducting basic screening, providing registration books and MySejahtera scans, and isolating victims while seeking further treatment for victims by the MOH.

“The Sabah government through the State Disaster Management Committee has also made appropriate preparations for the provision of logistics, placement of victims and personal protection equipment to deal with flood disasters in the state coordinated by all relevant government agencies,“ he said in a daily Sabah COVID-19 press conference here, today.

In another development, Masidi said the state government had distributed 318,889 food baskets to target groups so far.

Meanwhile, state Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya said in a statement today that a total of 102 food baskets were distributed in four districts -- Beluran, Putatan, Nabawan and Tenom, today. - Bernama