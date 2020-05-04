Masjid India resumes operations after 21 days under MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: After 21 days of confinement by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Jalan Masjid India is now ‘free’ and allowed to resume operations today.

There are no more police and armed forces personnel present or barbed wire to block access to it for up to one kilometre like on April 14.

According to Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah, the barricades were brought down at 5pm yesterday as the MCO for the area had ended.

“Business activities are now allowed in the Masjid India area, but subject to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“During the CMCO period, the rate of compliance of the Masjid India residents was 100%, there were no recorded attempts to escape,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the CMCO with numerous economic and social activities allowed to operate from tomorrow, subject to the conditions and standard operating procedure which have been set.

However, a Bernama look at the area which is a shopping attraction found that only a few shops were open.

This could be caused by the traders’ wariness over the safety of the area which, up till yesterday, recorded 242 positive Covid-19 cases.

This number involves three residential locations, namely Menara Plaza City One, Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion where the residents were mostly foreigners.

Restaurant operator B. Saravanan, 47, said he was thankful to the government for allowing him to resume trading, but said he was not sure about the health status of the customers.

“I am grateful that the government has allowed us to resume trading, even if it is conditional, it is a relief to us.

“However, what worries me is the health of the customers ... although body temperature checks are conducted, it does not prove that they are free of the virus,” he added. - Bernama