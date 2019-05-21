Masjid India stalls belonging to 30 traders go up in smoke

KUALA LUMPUR: With only two weeks left for the Adilfitri celebrations, fate dealt a cruel blow to 30 traders when fire early today destroyed their stalls in front of Wisma Yakin, Masjid India, here.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Senior Operations Commander L. Logeswaran said they received an emergency call via MERS999 at 1.35am and arrived at the scene at 1.45am.

Firemen from the Sentul, Hang Tuah, Titiwangsa and Pudu fire stations were dispatched to the site to put out the blaze.

“Thirty stalls selling garments, bags and shoes were totally razed and we managed to fully extinguish the fire by 2.04 am,” he said when contacted here today.

The stalls in front of Wisma Yakin are popular among shoppers to buy essential items for the Adilfitri celebrations.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred is still being investigated. — Bernama

Watch the video below:



https://www.facebook.com/WargaWilayah/videos/2242164179382224/UzpfSTEwMDAwMTI4MjU2ODc1ODoyMzI5ODEwODQ3MDcxNjQ1/?q=Wisma%20Yakin%20bakar&epa=SEARCH_BOX