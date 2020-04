PUTRAJAYA: Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding areas became the fifth location in the country to be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the order would be enforced beginning today until April 28.

“The EMCO involves Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang surrounding the Masjid India,” he told a press conference, here, today.

