Masjid Jamek Bandar Paloh chairman takes full responsibility over banner incident (Updated)

JOHOR BARU: The chairman of Masjid Jamek Bandar Paloh, Hassan Sarkon said today that he would assume full responsibility over the incident where a banner with a political party logo was put up at the mosque.

Hassan said he became only aware of the banner after it was put up for an event.

“Maybe some members of the organising committee got excited and put up the banner. However, I as chairman who gave the permission for the event to be held, take full responsibility over the matter,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the event was not politically motivated and it was a community programme.

“No speech was given during the event, there was only the handing over of contributions to the needy,“ he added.

This morning, a woman had uploaded several photos in her Facebook account showing the Sembrong Wanita Umno organising a programme at the mosque.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar had recently banned the administration of mosques and surau to provide politicians with a platform for their political activities at mosques. — Bernama