MASkargo flies in largest Sinovac vaccine shipment to date

KUALA LUMPUR: MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo), the cargo business arm of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has flown in the largest shipment of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines to date from China.

It flew in three million doses of the vaccine from Beijing via an Airbus 330-300.

“Smooth handling of the vaccine shipments is our top priority as vaccination campaigns are in full gear nationwide,” MASkargo chief operation officer Mohd Zulkefli Ujang said in a statement.

He said the company was honoured to be given the trust to bring in the delicate shipments and be a part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama