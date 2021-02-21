MASkargo flies in Malaysia’s first Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) cargo subsidiary MABkargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) today successfully flew in the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines (pix) to Malaysia.

Over 300,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine were transported via a passenger-to-cargo flight utilising the Airbus 330-300 aircraft in close collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health, Pfizer, and DHL Express.

Speaking on the historic event, MAG group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the aviation group is proud to be able to serve the country in this very important mission, as Malaysians and residents look forward to receiving their dosage under the national vaccination programme.

“Being the country’s national carrier, we take this responsibility of transporting the vaccines very seriously, as the success of the vaccination programme is key in helping the country achieve economic and financial recovery,“ he said in a statement.

Despite being very experienced in handling time and temperature-sensitive items, Izham said the group still worked hard at preparing the organisation in this highly complex and demanding task to ensure seamless end-to-end execution.

“Our skilled workforce and adequate infrastructure are vital points in ensuring the safe, secure and hygienic handling, transportation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines to Malaysia or any part of the world,” he said.

The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines involves highly coordinated transport and security protocols to ensure their safe delivery to key hubs/points of vaccination.

MASkargo has conducted live simulations and dry runs during its international and domestic scheduled flights in preparation for the various types of vaccines, of which each has different logistic requirements in Malaysia.

“We are satisfied that today’s mission was successfully completed, with the strong support of the respective ministries and partners.

“We look forward to similar missions in future, making good use of our extensive global freight network and expertise in ensuring the successful shipment of Covid-19 vaccines,” added Captain Izham. -Bernama