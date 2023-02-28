Masked machete-armed robbers stage three seperate home invasions in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Three individuals faced a harrowing experience when their houses were invaded by four masked robbers armed with parangs in three separate home invasions around Rantau and Mambau here yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the police received three reports from the victims, a woman and two men, aged 24 to 54, between 8 am and 8.36 am regarding the robberies, believed to be perpetrated by the same suspects.

“Investigations revealed that the victims were in their respective homes at around 6.30 am when the four suspects invaded their homes by climbing over the fence and then entering through the unlocked front doors.

“They used their parangs to threaten the victims and at the same time ransacked the victim’s homes, stealing valuables before escaping through the front door,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The robbers managed to escape with a Toyota Vios, jewellery and cash belonging to the victims.

Nanda said three investigation papers have been opened under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

He urged those with information on the case to contact investigating offer Insp Zafira Mohd Yusop at 013-2386281 and advised the public to be cautious and lock their doors to reduce the risk of becoming victims of criminals. - Bernama