BUTTERWORTH: Dozens of unused condoms were found at a reflexology centre here in a raid conducted through a joint operation by the Penang Immigration Department on Saturday.

Its director Muhamad Husni Mahmud said in the 8pm raid, a massage therapist and a customer at a reflexology centre were found naked in a treatment room there.

“The immoral activity was exposed when the massage centre was raided and some tried to flee as soon as they had realised our presence but were unsuccessful,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition to the reflexology massage centre, inspections were also conducted at three other reflexology centres as well as an entertainment centre around Butterworth, he said.

Muhamad Husni said 24 foreigners working at the five premises were inspected before 11 women were detained for abusing social visit pass as well as overstaying.

He said all the women detained, aged 20 to 35, comprised eight Thai nationals, two Indonesians and one Laotian.

During the operations, 30 customers at the five premises were also inspected before their statements were taken to facilitate the investigation, he said.

He said the joint operation was carried out by 67 personnel from the Penang Immigration Department, Health Ministry, Department of Occupational Safety and Health and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council. — Bernama