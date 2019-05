KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor police will launch massive operations to address the influx of illegal Africans, especially the Nigerians in the state, which are seen as a public concern.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the ongoing operations would be carried out in areas monopolised by foreigners.

“We believe there are Africans who have complete documents. If they have the documents then we will release them, but those who violate the terms of the visit or student pass or with expired documents, then we will take action,” he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing handing-over of duties ceremony between outgoing Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Hamzah Alias and incoming district chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD).

Asked whether there were foreigners involved with criminal activities such as African Scam and Macau Scam, Noor Azam said: “It does exists. That is undeniable. But we consider all the same ... those who do wrong, we will take action accordingly.” - Bernama