Master digitalisation to boost business competitiveness

PUTRAJAYA: Entrepreneurs among members of the Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) have been urged to master the aspect of business digitalisation to boost their competitiveness.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix), who is also Puspanita advisor, said digitalisation could not only help entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to revive their business but also those who are keen to start a business.

“Apart from the public and corporate sectors, entrepreneurs as well as micro and small and medium enterprises must have a mindset change to accept digitalisation in business,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Family Entrepreneurship Seminar and the Local Products Sales Carnival organised by Puspanita, here, yesterday.

Also present was Puspanita president Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor.

Mohd Zuki said the organising of such programmes not only provided entrepreneurial knowledge to the participants but also helped the Puspanita members and traders to expand their markets as well as promote their products and services.

He said 82 traders took part in the two-day carnival managed to generate about RM75,000 in total sales.

The programme also received the cooperation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries.

-Bernama