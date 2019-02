KUCHING: The masterminds behind the job scam involving 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia recently must be brought to justice, said Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family, and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

On Feb 17, Fatimah led a Sarawak government delegation to assist in getting the Malaysian detainees, including 40 Sarawakians, released from the Banteay Meanchey provisional prison in Cambodia and returned to the country.

“We don’t want our people to fall prey to this scam and what they must learn is whatever information that is posted on social media has to be verified, otherwise the same thing will happen again”, she told Bernama after handing over the halal certificate to Dapur Nyonya proprietor Noraidah Abdullah here today.

She said job seekers must get information from reliable sources before accepting an offer, such as the Malaysian embassy or the government.

So far, three people, including a woman, all aged 35, have been placed under police remand over the jobs scam which landed the 47 Malaysian in the Cambodian prison last year.

These Malaysian detainees were released on Feb 15 after the Cambodian government determined that they had been duped by a syndicate, which promised them lucrative jobs in Cambodia. — Bernama