Masters and PhD students to resume academic activities

PETALING JAYA: Post-graduate students in research modes such as Masters and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) will be allowed academic activities on campus.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) made the announcement during his daily National Security Council (NSC) briefing today.

Ismail said the proposal by the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) and was given the green ligh by the Special Ministers’ meeting on the movement control order (MCO) yesterday.

“This involves 31,503 students from 462 higher learning institutions who need to do physical and practical forms of research in laboratories, workshops and design studios as they need specialised equipment.

“We expect around 60 people per higher learning institute to be present at their campus and that is not a big group.”

