LUMUT: Even as the world is busy dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysia-Australia Sea Training Exercise (MASTEX), which has been implemented since 2002, between the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) was still held recently.

The Western Command Fleet Headquarters, in a statement, said that the three-day MASTEX 2021 from Sept 2 showed the spirit of cooperation and defence diplomacy that was already well established between the two countries.

It said the annual bilateral exercise, based on the concept of Field Training Exercise (FTX), was aimed at enhancing interoperability as well as strategic maritime defensive cooperation through the sharing of ideas and expertise in the field.

“Despite the pandemic, both RMN and RAN continue to show commitment through the involvement of three RMN assets, namely KD Lekiu, KD Jebat and Super Lynx Helicopter. Two F/A 18D aircraft and two Hawk aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force also took part in making the exercise a success.

“Meanwhile, the RAN fleet involved four assets, namely HMAS Canberra, HMAS Anzac as well as CH47 and MH-60S helicopters from the Australian Maritime Task Group,” the statement said.

The statement also said that a series of training were held, including anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare, surface target shooting, tactical manoeuvring and boat operations.

“The smooth running of the training clearly reflects the professionalism, capability and preparedness of the personnel from both RMN and RAN.

“Overall, the exercise this time succeeded in meeting the goals and objectives that had been set,” it said.

Meanwhile, the statement said that RMN would continue to be committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to operate with any friendly navies in spurring the readiness of the uniformed personnel to protect and defend the country’s maritime interests. — Bernama