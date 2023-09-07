Masti wants to be involved in discussions on civil service salary scheme review

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Public Universities Administrators Association Council (Masti) has volunteered to join a discussion group to be formed by the government to review the civil servIce salary scheme as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Masti,which has a membership of 10,000, in a statement today said that since the last 12 years, the council has played an active role by proposing various initiatives and improvements at the universities and national level.

“Masti welcomes the Prime Minister’s recommendation stating that the government agreed to review the civil service salary scheme with preliminary discussions on it beginning next week.

“It has been some 10 years since civil servants salaries were reviewed, of course the study and implementation of the Civil Servants New Salary Scheme will please more than 1.7 million people who are in the service today,“ said the statement.

The Prime Minister on Friday stated that the government will review the civil service salary scheme, with discussion on it to be brought to the Cabinet meeting next week.

Anwar said the decision was due to no increase being given for a long period of time, with the last time the salary scheme was reviewed was in 2013 and he agreed with the proposal to start a study group for that purpose.

Meanwhile, Masti stated that among the proposals it had submitted included the creation of a ‘schemeless’ public service recruitment scheme, in line with the 32 reform initiatives proposed by the Public Service Department (JPA) for public sector reforms.

According to the council, a more comprehensive and competitive non-scheme recruitment is to attract, develop and retain the best talent by creating opportunities for all schemes to enjoy the highest grades before retirement. - Bernama