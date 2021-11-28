MASwings flight frequency involving Limbang to return to normal on Dec 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The frequency of MASwings flight for all routes involving Limbang in Sarawak is expected to return to normal from Dec 1.

Currently, air service to and from Limbang has to be reduced due to border issues involving Malaysia and Brunei which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the frequency of the flight will be as agreed under the Public Service Obligation Agreement for Rural Air Services (PSO for RAS), and will be reviewed by the government from time to time to meet the needs of the local community.

“Due to the Covid-19 threat, the flight frequency is slightly affected because of the border closure by the neighbouring country. The number of flight is less, for example, the Miri-Limbang flight, there are only 14 flights, from 21 previously.

“From Dec 1 (Wednesday), the frequency will be back to normal. This means that in a week, the frequency of routes to Miri-Limbang will be back to 21 flights, Kuching-Limbang (three), Limbang-Lawas (two), Kota Kinabalu-Limbang (three).

“Our hope is for things to return to normal and the border will be opened, with certain conditions or standard operating procedures to be imposed by Malaysia and Brunei,” said the Limbang Member of Parliament in an interview with Bernama, recently.

On the sharp increase in the price of domestic flight tickets, Hasbi said he hoped the price would reduce when the frequency of flights returned to normal from Dec 1.

In another development, he said Limbang was allocated RM39.77 million this year for the implementation of 12 projects and 131 sub-projects.

The projects included construction of 20 units of Houses for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT) and repair of 76 PPRT houses, as well as rural road projects worth RM11.3 million, he added.

He said for next year, RM15.22 million was allocated for Limbang parliamentary constituency for implementation of 13 projects and 101 sub-projects which would include construction of GiatMara College, worth RM3.1 million, two rural water supply projects worth RM4.3 million and two rural road projects worth RM3.05 million.

-Bernama