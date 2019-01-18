Maszlee awaiting report on ‘sorrowful’ teachers

LIPIS: The Education Ministry is still awaiting State Education Departments (JPN) reports on the number of ‘sorrowful’ teachers across the country.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said he has yet to receive a comprehensive report on the teachers who are affected by being placed far from their families.

“So far, I have not received any reports yet and the Ministry is still waiting (for a full report) on the issue and the number of teachers facing such a situation,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a walkabout at the Kuala Medang morning market here today, in conjunction with the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26.

On the incident of a religious studies teacher who went missing for four days, since Monday, before being found yesterday in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, Maszlee said he was still waiting for a report on the incident from the Penang JPN.

Prior to this, the media reported the disappearance of Nur Farhana Ibrahim, 27, after her husband realised she did not return to their home in Langgar, Kedah, on Monday afternoon.

Penang southwest district police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said the victim’s husband had informed that his wife had received treatment for depression in 2014 and that the victim was believed to be depressed as she had to commute from Langgar (Alor Star) to Balik Pulau (Penang) on a daily basis to teach at her school.

The one-way distance from Langgar to Balik Pulau is about 100km, and it is understood that the teacher had requested numerous times to be transferred to Kedah to be closer to her family.

It is learned that the last time she was present in school was on Jan 14, and about 1.30pm, she was seen leaving the school through a back door and disappeared. — Bernama