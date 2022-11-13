Maszlee chased out while campaigning in his constituency

PETALING JAYA: Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and his campaign group were chased out by an elderly man whilst campaigning at his constituency earlier today.

In a viral video, an elderly man was seen shouting at Maszlee when he reached the main gates of a community hall in Kampung Isnin Maarof at Simpang Renggam in Johor Bahru.

The elderly man hurled insults at the former Education Minister in a harsh tone while two policemen were controlling the situation, escorting the older man away from Maszlee.

Maszlee meanwhile replied in a calmer tone to the older man that his constituency was trying to help the community. While the older man was escorted by the police, Maszlee then apologised to a couple of women waiting at the premises for the incident.

Another older man then emerged and reiterated the same message, not welcoming Maszlee and his entourage to campaign in the community hall.

“I already told you that politicians are not allowed at the premises,“ the other older man told Maszlee.

The Simpang Renggam candidate then responded back that his side contributed a lot to the area such as solving the water and garbage waste issues as well as establishing a McDonald’s fast food outlet.

However the older man did not want to hear him out and asserted that Maszlee must leave in which he then dubbed the old man’s response to be akin to ‘Umno behaviour’.

Maszlee then told him that his behaviour was shameful and that the whole world was watching his deeds. The older man did not budge and retorted that he did not care and repeatedly told him to leave.