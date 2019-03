KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik today denied issuing a statement that schools affected by the contamination of Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang have to replace the days they were closed, as was reported in a local newspaper yesterday.

In a statement issued today, Maszlee said the decision on whether the schooling days have to be replaced will be made by the Johor Education Department (JPN) and the Pasir Gudang district education office (PPD).

“I want to stress that I have never issued a statement that schools have to replace the days they were closed due to chemical waste contamination in Pasir Gudang.

“In the press conference concerned, the transcript of my response was as follows: ‘I will inform later through the JPN, they will inform the Pasir Gudang PPD and the schools’,” he said.

Maszlee added that the ministry had asked the newspaper concerned to correct its report so as to not confuse the public.

Yesterday, a newspaper published an article titled “Schools Affected by Sungai Kim Kim Must Replace Schooling Days” which received various reactions from netizens.

On March 13, Maszlee instructed the 111 schools which were affected by the contamination in Sungai Kim Kim to immediately close until a date which would be announced later.

Last Friday, Johor Education Deputy Director Azman Adnan was reported to say that all the affected schools would reopen on March 31 after cleaning works were completed. — Bernama