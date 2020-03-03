Maszlee felt extremely heavy-hearted when sitting down with Umno

PETALING JAYA: In a Facebook post on Sunday, former Education Minister and current Member of Parliament for Simpang Renggam Dr Maszlee Malik, explained why he flip-flopped with his support for Mahathir during the recent political crisis.

Maszlee explained that he tried being a “party man”, despite being told he’s not good at playing politics and wasn’t a team player.

He went to say that when he sat down with Umno leaders who wanted to form a new government, he felt extremely heavy-hearted. Maszlee said, “Some of them were involved in corruption, including in the matters relating to the Education Ministry.”

He also said that when his constituents contacted him, they all told him not to betray the votes and mandate given to him.