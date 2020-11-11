Maszlee forms ‘Untuk Malaysia’ movement, focusing on education

CYBERJAYA: Former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) has formed a movement, “Untuk Malaysia” (For Malaysia) to help tackle issues such as problems faced by students amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament (MP) said this movement that went beyond ideologies, political parties, race and economic class, would serve as a platform to mobilise all stakeholders to interact, organise crowdfunding and become volunteers, and also as a medium for the less fortunate to get help.

“Usually, we think that assistance for education must come from major corporate companies or rich individuals, but from our own experience, even an amount as small as RM1 that has been donated can make a difference.

“This is the special thing about Malaysians, who are concerned and want to contribute to the country’s future, so we provide a medium for them to do so,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Maszlee, who is also the movement’s chairman, said a website, untukmalaysia.my had been created for those who wish to contribute and also to enable the needy to apply for assistance.

Untuk Malaysia, he said, would be launching a fund to help university students who could not afford a laptop for them to undergo online classes.

He said he was also ready to collaborate with the Education Ministry in solving education issues in the country.

Meanwhile, on his political stand, Maszlee said at the moment he wanted to focus on education with his status as an independent MP.

“However in Parliament, I am together with the opposition block, Pakatan Harapan (PH) while in Simpang Renggam, we have close cooperation with PH,” he added. -Bernama