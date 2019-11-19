Maszlee in Doha to attend the Wise Summit

DOHA: Malaysia’s Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) is currently in Doha, Qatar to represent the country at the World Innovation Summit for Education (Wise) 2019.

The summit, themed “UnLearn, ReLearn: What it means to be Human”, began today and will go on until Nov 21.

Maszlee was met on arrival on Monday night at the Hamad International Airport by the first secretary of the Malaysian embassy in Qatar, Firdaus Akhimullah al-Hakim Ramly and embassy staff.

The minister’s itinerary for Tuesday includes meeting with the Dean of Georgetown University, Dr Ahmad Dalal at the university to explore future collaborations.

He is scheduled to attend the opening plenary for the Wise Summit 2019 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Maszlee is also expected to attend a high-level lunch meeting and a ministerial round table discussion on Agile Policy Making and Implementation.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts and representatives from other countries.

Over 1,500 experts, researchers and innovators from around the world gather for the biennial global platform to foster new collaboration and to find ways to address pressing global education challenges. — Bernama