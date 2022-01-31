Maszlee: MACC probe is welcomed, but it’s character assassination

PETALING JAYA: Former education minister Maszlee Malik has denied allegations of corruption and misappropriation that have been brought against him, saying these are an attempt to tarnish his reputation ahead of the Johor state election.

He also described the allegations as an attempt at character assassination.

“I have read the Malaysiakini report regarding allegations of corruption involving me posed by certain parties.

“I vehemently deny this slanderous and false statement that was engineered,” he said in a statement today.

The Simpang Renggam MP is being touted as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate to head the Johor government in the forthcoming state assembly election.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) said it is probing Maszlee after receiving two reports against him.

According to a news report by Malaysiakini, the investigation was initiated over an alleged corruption when he was the education minister from 2018 to early 2020.

Maszlee is alleged to have accepted monies from a ministry supplier, which he then used for political activities.