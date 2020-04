SCHOOLS may be closed during the movement control order, but children still need to learn and parents have been urged to look for alternatives to the traditional learning methods.

Former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) has taken to Twitter to recommend one way for parents of special needs children to ensure their offsprings do not get left behind in their studies.

He posted a link of a Youtube channel, Mr Tumble and Friends which provides education with a dose of entertainment suitable for children especially those with special needs.

Netizens praised his constructive suggestion, saying that his useful sharing is brilliant and is a win-win situation for both parents and children.