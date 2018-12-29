Maszlee to outline steps to reduce burden on teachers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will announce a nine step intervention method in its efforts to reduce the burden faced by schooteachers.

Its Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said the plan to be announced on Jan 14, will take effect at all schools with each state education deparments responsible for the implementation.

The plan was drawn up after 16 meeting sessions between the ministry and the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP), since July this year.

During the sessions, NUTP which has 230,000 members from around the country, provided over 70 proposals to be studied.

“Based on this a plan has been outlined to be implemented by the Ministry, State Education Department, District Education Office and schools to reduce burden on teachers.

He said that there will be more meetings with NUTP and other teachers associations.

“This a bottom up that we are embarking on, and we would like to emphasise whatever decisions and policies implemented by the ministry, will always be after engagements with NUTP and other stakeholders to ensure inputs from our own teachers,“ he said.

Also present was NUTP President Kamarozaman Abdul Razak and NUTP sec-gen Harry Tan Huat Hock.

On Oct 2, Maszlee announced that teachers across the country will be exempt from clerical duties by the end of January next year.

On August, the ministry reported that 4.4% or 2,123 out of 48,258 teachers were classified as having moderate levels of stress last year.