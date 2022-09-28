‘Mat Kilau’ actor named Selangor BN Youth icon

PETALING JAYA: Selangor BN Youth has named actor Mohamed Hadi Putra Halim, popularly known as Adi Putra - the star of local box office hit “Mat Kilau” - as part of its 15th general election campaign machinery.

Taking to Facebook, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced Adi’s appointment as Selangor BN Youth’s Icon for GE15.

“Adi was unable to attend the recent BN Youth machinery launch because he was in Mecca.

“He is ready to assist BN Youth ahead of GE15,“ said Asyraf who is also BN Youth chief.

Asyraf added, the explosive wisdom of Mat Kilau’s film has opened the eyes of many young people to study the history of their land with full appreciation.

“Mat Kilau” is currently ranked as one of Malaysia’s highest-grossing movies with a collection of over RM90 million in cinemas, although its small screen debut on streaming platform Netflix reportedly attracted more criticisms than praise.